The American food system is broken and intact ecosystems can help fix it.

That's according to Cole Mannix, the founder of Old Salt Co-Op, a vertically integrated meat company that's mission is to feed people meat from producers who steward the landscape.

Raised on his family's ranch in the Blackfoot Valley, Mannix takes his father's mantra with him in everything he does - "the land owns us."

On this episode I talk with Mannix about agriculture's role in land conservation and how eating meat doesn't have to be odds odds with a healthy natural world.

This podcast is created in partnership across five newsrooms – the Billings Gazette, Helena Independent Record, Missoulian, Montana Standard and Ravalli Republic. You can support this podcast, and our efforts, by becoming a subscriber.