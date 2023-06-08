On the heels of a long, wet Montana winter, runoff season is mostly done and anglers are itching to hit the river and ready to target some hungry springtime trout.

Flows are robust and above average for this time of year in some areas. The Big Hole River is no exception. Aesthetically, it appears healthy and full of life. The breathtaking landscape of the Big Hole Valley can inspire optimism, especially in an overly-eager fly angler.

But the Big Hole River’s trout population is still in decline and conditions appear dire as ever. The worst seems yet to come.

Experts around southwest Montana say that, among the many factors at play, we should be looking at disease and bureaucratic failures as to why the Big Hole is in its continued state of peril.

Like any conflict, there’s plenty blame to go around. And there’s more than just two sides of the story. The 153-mile freestone river is a complex ecosystem and with that, comes complex issues.

This episode features Matt Kiewiet, managing editor of the Montana Standard and Independent Record newspapers, who recently reported on the imperiled Big Hole River.

