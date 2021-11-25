Plymouth Church: Providing gas vouchers to those in need

Plymouth Church - United Church of Christ provides gas vouchers to those who need help. The funds used to support this effort are depleted each month, long before all needs can be met. Contributions to Plymouth, marked “gas vouchers,” will assist us as we continue to provide this important service throughout the year.
Located at the corner of Winne and Oakes, Plymouth Church believes that “no matter who you are or where you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here." Contributions can be mailed to the church at 400 S. Oakes; call 442-9883 if you have questions.