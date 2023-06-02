RADKE, Michael W., age 53, of Helena, passed away May 27, 2023. Services will be held at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Michael.

SATURDAY

HERR, Ardell Charlotte died peacefully on Nov. 24, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Mayn Cemetery in White Sulphur Springs at Noon followed by a backyard potluck BBQ to be announced. Please visit www.stevensonwilke.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ardell.

WADDINGTON, Verna E., age 79, of Helena, Montana, passed away on May 20, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home at 3:00 PM with a reception to follow in the Social Hall. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a favorite memory of Verna.