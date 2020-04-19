Paul Stahl

I think I have something to offer in these hard budgetary times, now compounded by Covid-19. I think my age and previous service has given me some wisdom and the ability to think long term. That is not to say that short term problems are not significant. If the district moves to on-line education, what happens to kids with disabilities and kids in poverty without access to the internet and students in science labs and students in industrial arts. What happens to kids who need one consistent, safe, and loving place to go every day? I think my experience as a teacher leader gives me the ability to communicate and collaborate with teachers, who have been thrust to the forefront of the budget process. I think my community activities and leadership experience will help in maintaining the relationship with the board’s constituencies when significant changes must and will be made.