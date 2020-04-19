Paul Stahl

Position seeking: Elementary/high school trustee
Age: 73
Address: 415 Hayes
Contact info: stahlkp@msn.com; 459-0722
Education:
UM Western - BS in Education
University of Montana – MA in English
University of Montana – JD
Occupation: Lawyer
Relevant experience:
Helena School District Trustee - 10 years; Chair of Board - 3 years; Chair of Budget Committee - 6 years.
Taught English and journalism and coached football and basketball in Glasgow – 5 years. Was Education Association president in Glasgow – 3 years. Was one of only 2 Montana delegates to the National Education Association – 2 years.
Lawyer for every school district in Lewis and Clark County – 31 years. Chair of School Lawyers of Montana – 2 years. Honored by School Board Association (Marvin Heintz Award) for service as Trustee.
Cut budgets, increased revenue, closed schools, reduced class size, hired additional teachers, restructured elementary and junior high schools to utilize infrastructure more efficiently, passed a capital improvement levy, hired 4 Superintendents.
Why are you running for this office?
I think I have something to offer in these hard budgetary times, now compounded by Covid-19. I think my age and previous service has given me some wisdom and the ability to think long term. That is not to say that short term problems are not significant. If the district moves to on-line education, what happens to kids with disabilities and kids in poverty without access to the internet and students in science labs and students in industrial arts. What happens to kids who need one consistent, safe, and loving place to go every day? I think my experience as a teacher leader gives me the ability to communicate and collaborate with teachers, who have been thrust to the forefront of the budget process. I think my community activities and leadership experience will help in maintaining the relationship with the board’s constituencies when significant changes must and will be made.
What do you hope to accomplish in this office?
My experience has taught that trustees with agendas fare poorly, at least in their first 2 years of service. That being said, I filed for Trustee because I thought I could assist the district (very well run) find a formula to balance revenue (money coming in) and expense (money going out). Covid-19 has drastically changed everything. I think schools are going to struggle to maintain standards. I think the necessary changes will be painful to students, teachers, and parents. I would like to be directly involved in the struggle.
Why should people vote for you?
A trustee has 4 constituencies: students, teachers, taxpayers, parents. Each must be considered in the decision-making process. I think much of what the trustees do depends on community and teacher support. I think my years of public service and community involvement can bridge the differences between the various constituencies. I have an abundance of energy and knowledge that can be useful in these difficult times.
