Past winners of the Montana Race to the Sky

2021: Race cancelled due to COVID-19
2020 – 300: Jesse Royer; Adult 100: Josi Thyr
2019 – 350: Brett Bruggeman; Adult 100:
2018 – 300: Jesse Royer; Adult 100:
2017 – 350: Laurie Warren; Adult 100: Rick Larson
2016 – 300: Jesse Royer; Adult 100:
2015 – 300: Jesse Royer; Adult 100: Jerry Bath; Junior 100: Spencer Bruggeman
2014 – 350: Jenny Greger, Bozeman; Adult 100: Roy Etnire, Seeley Lake; Junior 100: Spencer Bruggeman, Great Falls
2013 – 350: Alea Robinson, Eagle River, Alaska; Adult 100: Roy Etnire, Seeley Lake; Junior 100: Aiyano Ferraro, Victor
2012 – 350: Warren Palfrey, Quesnel, British Columbia; Adult 100: Garrett Warren, Council, Idaho; Junior 100: Jenny Greger, Bozeman
2011 – 350: Curt Perano, Queensland, New Zealand; Junior 100: Jenny Greger, Bozeman
2010 – 350: Rick Larson, Sand Coulee; Junior 100: Justin Fink of Gladwin, Wis.
2009 – 350: Mark Stamm, Riverside, Wash; 200: Rick Larsen, Sand Coulee
2008: Tom Thurston, Oak Creek, Colo.
2007: Mark Stamm, Riverside, Wash.
2006: John Barron, Helmville
2005: Race cancelled due to trail conditions
2004: John Barron, Helmville
2003: Jason Barron, Lincoln
2002: Harmony Knavle, Lincoln
2001: Sarah Spinola, Meeker, Colo.
2000: Butch Parr, Whitefish
1999: Jean LaCroix, Fairbanks, Alaska
1998: Christian Clerc, East Wenatchee, Wash.
1997: Cliff Roberson, Tacoma, Wash.
1996 – 500: Cliff Roberson, Seattle; 300: Butch Parr, Whitefish
1995 – 500: Maria Hayashida, Jackson, Wyo.; 300: Rusty Rise, Leavenworth, Wash.
1994 – 500: Jessie Royer, Philipsburg; 300: Frank Teasley, Jackson, Wyo.
1993 – 500: Robin Jacobson, Squaw Lake, Minn.; 300: Frank Teasley, Jackson, Wyo.
1992 – 500: Greg Swingley, Simms; 250: Ray Gordon, Rock Springs, Wyo.
1991 – 500: Doug Swingley, Simms; 250: Kenny Hess, Simms
1990: Dean Osmar, Clam Gulch, Alaska
1989: Greg Swingley, Simms
1988: Linwood Fiedler, Helena
1987: Mark Norman, Grand Marais, Minn.
1986: Linwood Fiedler, Helena
Notes: The race was known as the Governor's Cup from 1986 to 1988, the Montana Centennial in 1989 and Race to the Sky starting in 1990.
From 1986 to 1990 one race of 500 miles was run each year; from 1997 to 2008 one race of roughly 350 miles was run. Distances for several races were altered due to trail conditions.