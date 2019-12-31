Joseph Covert

A 38-year-old Helena man has been charged with one felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

At about 9 a.m. on Christmas Eve, a probation and parole officer called Helena police to the home of Joseph Covert on the 300 block of Davis Street.

A search of the residence turned up sublingual suboxone strips, a schedule 3 drug used to treat opioid addiction.

Covert told the officer the substance belonged to him and that he did not have a prescription for it.

Covert was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

