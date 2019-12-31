A 38-year-old Helena man has been charged with one felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
At about 9 a.m. on Christmas Eve, a probation and parole officer called Helena police to the home of Joseph Covert on the 300 block of Davis Street.
A search of the residence turned up sublingual suboxone strips, a schedule 3 drug used to treat opioid addiction.
Covert told the officer the substance belonged to him and that he did not have a prescription for it.
Covert was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.