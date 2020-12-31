Parole absconder accused of stealing guitar from Helena store

A 37-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested in Helena following an alleged theft of a guitar.

Christopher M. Andreassen is charged with felony tampering with evidence and misdemeanor theft (third or subsequent offense).

On Dec. 17, law enforcement was dispatched to the 400 block of Last Chance Gulch, where the defendant had allegedly stolen a black guitar valued at $849 from a local business. The staff followed the defendant to a vehicle and reported the license plate to dispatch.

The vehicle was quickly located by officers about a mile away. The guitar had already been discarded, and it was later found in a state beyond repair.

The defendant was determined to be a parole absconder from Idaho. A part of the damaged guitar was located in the vehicle after a search. Surveillance footage from the store allegedly shows the defendant asking to see the guitar.

