Pad for Paws Foundation: Keeping pets and their people together

The Pad for Paws Foundation is an all-volunteer organization whose mission is “keeping pets and their people together.”

We assist low-income pet owners in our community who are temporarily struggling to feed their beloved pets or service/therapy animals.

We provide pet food, pet supplies, and help pay for emergency veterinary care to ease pet suffering.

We assist senior citizens, military veterans, physically or mentally challenged, and those with service and therapy animals.

With Pad for Paws supplying the pet’s food, it frees up some of the family’s finances so they can pay for the other costs of daily life.

We are desperately in need of dry cat food. Cash donations to purchase food can be mailed to P.O. Box 287, Helena, MT 59624 or through PayPal or our website www.padforpaws.org.

