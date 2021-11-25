 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pad for Paws Foundation

Pad for Paws Foundation: Keeping pets and their people together

  • 0
Pad for Paws

Pad for Paws provides pet food, pet supplies, and helps pay for emergency veterinary care to ease pet suffering.

 Photo provided

The Pad for Paws Foundation is an all-volunteer organization whose mission is “keeping pets and their people together.”

We assist low-income pet owners in our community who are temporarily struggling to feed their beloved pets or service/therapy animals.

We provide pet food, pet supplies, and help pay for emergency veterinary care to ease pet suffering.

We assist senior citizens, military veterans, physically or mentally challenged, and those with service and therapy animals.

With Pad for Paws supplying the pet’s food, it frees up some of the family’s finances so they can pay for the other costs of daily life.

We are desperately in need of dry cat food. Cash donations to purchase food can be mailed to P.O. Box 287, Helena, MT 59624 or through PayPal or our website www.padforpaws.org.

Follow us on Facebook for more about us.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News