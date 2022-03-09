Wolverine makes surprise appearance in Lewistown

Lewistown math teacher Matt Donaldson was on his way to work Wednesday morning when he spotted what he thought was a dog near the middle school.

“It was running through the snow and I said, ‘That’s definitely not a dog,’” he said. “I pulled out my phone and took a photo and my first reaction was, ‘That’s a wolverine.’ It’s definitely crazy — I’ve never seen one before.”

The wolverine made a circle through a small patch of trees before running down the road in the opposite direction Donaldson was headed.

Fellow teacher Brett Shelagowski joined him outside. While he didn’t get to see the animal in person, just checking out the tracks and snapping a few photos was an experience, he said.

“It was pretty awesome — like they’re saying it’s the unicorn (to see one) just how secretive they are,” he said.

Wolverines are the largest members of the weasel family. In Montana they are typically found in remote mountainous areas such as Glacier National Park, the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex and the Greater Yellowstone region. Sightings are rare, and outside of core areas, very rare, but do happen as wolverines have large home ranges and are known to cover long distances.

"They're in low densities but they travel a lot of country," said regional wildlife manager Cory Loecker with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. "They will hop between those island mountain ranges so if they're in the Little Belts I guarantee they're going into the Snowies, maybe not all the time but their home ranges are so big."

But seeing one traveling through a town the size of Lewistown came as quite a surprise.

“It’s definitely a once-in-a-lifetime deal,” said Assistant Police Chief Jon Polich. Officers responded to reports of the wolverine but did not end up spotting it, he said. Reports indicated the animal seemed to be “minding his own business” but that “folks got pretty excited.”

Lewistown city employee Nick Nowak was out checking roads for plowing Wednesday morning when he saw a small dark animal out in a field. He recalled seeing some photos and video posted recently of a wolverine spotted in Yellowstone National Park, and suddenly realized what he was seeing. Nowak approached the wolverine in his truck and managed to capture a few seconds of video.

“I locked up the brakes and he went into this small little coulee,” Nowak said. “Then I looked up and he was running down the road so I grabbed my phone and got the whole video. It’s pretty crazy.”

The wolverine was larger than he expected and many who have seen the video thought it might be a small black bear.

"Without a doubt it's not a bear," Nowak said.

Nowak knew it was a rare sighting but a friend of his that is an experienced hunter emphasized just how rare. The video drew amazement as it quickly spread across social media and Nowak reported the sighting to Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

FWP spokesman Dave Hagengruber said area game wardens were in Great Falls for a meeting Wednesday but the video and photos got plenty of attention. FWP communicated with authorities in Lewistown, he said, who put a veterinarian on standby should the animal have needed to be tranquilized. Ultimately they were happy to hear the wolverine jaunted out of town.

“Yeah it was a shock to see, but it reacted the way we’d hope it’d react and got the heck out of there quickly,” he said. “We hope it found its way into a creek bottom and headed back up into the hills.”

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

