Winter storm hitting Helena area for big game season opener

A major winter storm will hit as Montana’s general big game season opens this weekend.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for much of central and western Montana starting Friday afternoon and stretching through Saturday evening. Forecasts are calling for snow accumulations of 7 to 15 inches with potential for 20 inches in some isolated mountain areas. Temperatures are also expected to plummet, with lows near zero Saturday and Sunday nights and windchills pushing 25 below zero.
The Arctic blast could bode well for hunters who venture out for opening weekend with biologists pointing to weather as a major factor in hunter success. Heavy mountain snow can push big game herds from the high country and trigger seasonal migrations.
Elk numbers are good around Helena, including hunting districts 318, 335, 339 and 343, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
While no survey was completed for mule deer this spring, given two years of poor fawn recruitment, overall numbers are expected to be low for the area compared to past seasons and likely still below the long-term average in the Helena-area districts.
Elk numbers in the Big Belts hunting districts 390 and 391 remain above objective, with a mild winter last year and low harvest last fall. Large numbers of elk can be found on private land where hunters must first secure landowner permission before hunting. National forest land in HD 391 is open to brow-tined bull elk only on a general license this year, which is a change from recent years.
Deer numbers in districts 390 and 391 have been down from long-term averages, particularly on National forest land, with numbers being better on private land. This year there is no unlimited mule deer buck permit in these two districts; this was replaced with allowing hunters to harvest any antlered buck with a general license.
FWP’s winter/spring surveys of the Southern Rocky Mountain Front showed strong numbers of bulls in the Sun River herds, with a calculated brow-tined bull to cow ratio of approximately 25:100. Harvest and survey data portray overall elk numbers near the lower end of objective range along with continued low calf recruitment.
In other districts along the southern Rocky Mountain Front, elk numbers are at or above long-term averages. Hunting District 422 remains well above its population objective levels of 450 to 550 elk. FWP’s recent winter/spring survey data portray just over 1,100 observed elk with fair calf recruitment into the population.
Mule deer numbers along the Southern Rocky Mountain Front and overall hunting opportunity remains the same as in recent years. Buck to doe ratios are considered good at 24 bucks per 100 does. Fawns born in 2019 were aided in their overwinter survival by mild weather, and subsequent 2020 spring recruitment was near average at 35 fawns per 100 adults. Whitetail deer numbers remain strong in the area, especially along river corridors and in agricultural grounds, with spring 2020 observed numbers in the lower Sun and Teton rivers at 47% and 23% above long-term averages.
