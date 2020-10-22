Winter storm hitting Helena area for big game season opener

A major winter storm will hit as Montana’s general big game season opens this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for much of central and western Montana starting Friday afternoon and stretching through Saturday evening. Forecasts are calling for snow accumulations of 7 to 15 inches with potential for 20 inches in some isolated mountain areas. Temperatures are also expected to plummet, with lows near zero Saturday and Sunday nights and windchills pushing 25 below zero.

The Arctic blast could bode well for hunters who venture out for opening weekend with biologists pointing to weather as a major factor in hunter success. Heavy mountain snow can push big game herds from the high country and trigger seasonal migrations.

Elk numbers are good around Helena, including hunting districts 318, 335, 339 and 343, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

While no survey was completed for mule deer this spring, given two years of poor fawn recruitment, overall numbers are expected to be low for the area compared to past seasons and likely still below the long-term average in the Helena-area districts.