The summer of 2003 pushed Glacier National Park’s fire response to new frontiers.

There had been many fires before, including some catastrophic events. But rarely did so many parts of the park get so threatened by so many different kinds of challenges. And rarely did firefighters attempt some tactics that proved essential then, but might not be possible now.

Twenty years later, we look back at the fires of 2003 and what has changed.

On this episode, Rob Chaney, managing editor of the Missoulian, re-visits the fire season and talks about what has changed since.

