When a wildfire barreled across Don Harland’s Sheep Creek Ranch in the summer of 2021, he saw more than trees and buildings burn. He saw his life’s dream go up in smoke.

On Friday, July 23, 2021, a lightning strike sparked the Harris Mountain fire about 10 miles southwest of Cascade and just over a ridge from Harland’s west-central Montana ranch.

During what was already a very dry and fire-prone summer, the blaze was first reported at 550 acres. By that Monday the fire had ballooned to almost 12,000 acres.

At the time, fire officials said a combination of intense fire weather, topography and fuels caused the fire to burn intensely, scorching fire-tolerant trees into their crowns and leaving blackened earth in its wake.

Once the smoke had cleared, the fire had burned almost 32,000 acres and took with it 12 structures – including a family lodge – from Harland’s property.

“After the fire, this area that we're looking at right now was just black and everything was washing down into the creeks,” Harland said during a recent tour of the ranch. “It was a disaster, and you know, that dream, my dream burned up. But we just keep moving forward and do the best we can. And that's finding options.”

Harland saw the devastation the fire wrought and went looking for solutions in an attempt to reclaim the forest for his grandkids and future generation’s enjoyment. So he teamed up with founder of Montana Forest Consultants Zach Bashoor, a forester he worked with in the past.

“I've had a couple year relationship working on the Sheep Creek Ranch with Don Harland," Bashoor said. "And seeing this fire happen, having been invested in the management of this forest and this landscape, it's heartbreaking knowing how intimately connected Don is with his property."

Bashoor's company stepped in to offer the best solution, and together they sought assistance from Mast Reforestation and embarked on the first-of-its-kind private land reforestation project in Montana

Mast Reforestation

Based in Seattle, Mast Reforestation is a tech company that seeks to provide faster and more resilient forest reforestation at no cost to the landowner.

“We're a technology company first, but our work is grounded in traditional tried and tested reforestation methods that deliver on those outcomes, hopefully on time and on budget,” said Arnoud De Villegas, vice-president of business development for Mast. “It's grounded in four decades of learnings and reforestation practices across the western United States. We're pioneering this work here in Montana, and we're excited to showcase it.”

The way it works is Mast teams up with government partners to collect fire and drought tolerant seed stock from existing forests. They then cultivate the seed stock into seedlings through a network of nurseries across the West.

When a wildfire affected landowner signs on, a prescription is custom designed to prepare the site and replicate the preexisting forest.

To make a project of this cost and magnitude feasible to private landowners, Mast has taken an innovative approach to funding by capitalizing on global carbon markets.

“Nearly five decades of producing quality reforestation stock and sourcing the very best seed we send across the world, we're able to capture new innovative financing solutions through natural capital markets, which is to say, carbon markets, voluntary, carbon markets,” said De Villegas. ”It's a new funding source that allows us to raise capital against which we provide in partnership with grant money to deliver on these outcomes as quickly and successfully as possible.”

The funding for Sheep Creek has come from a combination of public grants and private funding. That includes Mast’s recently announced $15 million project financing with the promise of future revenue from the sale of carbon removal credits the Sheep Creek project generates as replanted trees grow and capture carbon dioxide.

Planting

Restoring the roughly 3,000 acres of forest on the Sheep Creek Ranch will take three years and in the end will result in more than a million new trees planted.

The hand planting is done by groups of laborers toting seed bags, stuffed with Mast’s fire plug seedlings, up and down the area’s rugged terrain. The species being replanted are lodgepole pine, ponderosa pine, and Douglas fir.

In one fluid motion the planters swing their hoedad, a specialized tree planting tool on a wooden handle, drop the seedling in the hole and tamp the soil around it. They repeat this thousands of times a day until their seed bags are empty.

The planting of seedlings must follow exact specifications set out by Mast to ensure the trees will live.

“If they are planted too deep, they will die. If they are planted too shallowly, they will die. If they are planted crooked, they will die,” De Villegas said.

In order to ensure proper planting of the seedlings, the planting crews are followed by foresters with Bashoor’s team from Montana Forest Consultants who conduct quality assurance checks on the seedlings planted.

The future

On a rainy day in late May, Harland, Bashoor and De Villegas lpondered the future of the landscape

For De Villegas, he sees the work done by Mast as a sustainable response to a world that will continue to burn from wildfires.

“My colleagues and I spend every day of the year on devastated landscapes and communities that have been incinerated by catastrophic wildfires,” De Villegas said. “And we come to a site like this one and see our seedlings in the ground, and that’s a real validation of our timeless efforts, ensuring that we have healthy resilient forests for generations to come.”

Bashoor sees an exciting new solution for foresters who traditionally focus on the management and harvest of existing forests, not the re-imagining of new forests.

“The payoff for us is going to be getting to see this place reforested and hopefully being able to bring my grandkids out here one day and seeing trees in a forest that we've played an integral part in restoring,” Bashoor said. “This is where I feel that we're able to provide a lot of value is that we've got a very deep and intimate connection with Montana's ecosystem. So we can provide input on what trees are supposed to be where and also knowing the landowners' objectives and taking that into account with our prescriptions. So that way we know what's going out here is going to stand the best chance of surviving."

Harland sees himself as a temporary caretaker of his land, the one responsible for picking up the pieces and ensuring its future vitality.

“I guess when you own land like this you find that you’re in love with it,” he said on a recent tour. “You’re the steward of this land. You want to take care of it just like you would your children or your family, and you want to leave it better than when you found it or at least as good.”