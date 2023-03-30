With large ear tufts and feet built for hunting snowshoe hares in deep powder, the Canada lynx is an elusive species prowling parts of Montana.

Lynx range from Canada and Alaska south into a few states in the lower 48. While no large scale population estimates are available, scientists believe that northwest Montana and northern Idaho likely have the strongest populations, and that is important when considering factors that may put stress on the cats in the future.

A recent study completed by Washington State University and published in the Journal of Wildlife Management gives us our first population estimate for Glacier National Park.

On this episode Tom Kuglin of the Montana States News Bureau talks about his reporting on the study.

Researchers use cameras to estimate 50 lynx live in Glacier National Park Lynx are known to occupy Glacier National Park’s 1 million acres, but where and at what densities had never been studied.

