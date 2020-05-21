Wild, domestic sheep advocates push for 'experimental' bighorn sheep herd in Bridger Mountains

In late February, FWP Director Martha Williams replied to the request to re-examine bighorn sheep in the Bridgers. Her response included a pledge to take another look at the issue via additional “scoping,” which is the earliest part of the environmental review process.

“Your letter is intriguing as we are all challenged to think and think again what we are sure of, and what FWP and the public might see differently through a re-focused lens of our collective experiences to date, new technology and research, and frustration over unmet objectives in Montana’s Bighorn Sheep Conservation Strategy,” Williams wrote.

FWP is still in the very early stages of any proposal that would go out to the public, Kujala said. Staff from Helena and Bozeman, many of whom are working remotely due to COVID-19, must closely examine what sorts of questions and research an experimental herd could provide and also ensure the intent of the advocacy groups is clearly defined. These early steps are not an indication that the state will move forward with a transplant, he cautioned.