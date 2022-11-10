 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Whitney Gould on life as a fishing guide and world champion two-handed caster

Gould fights a brown trout

Gould fights a brown trout she hooked on a spey rod while fishing the Missouri River last week.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Part teacher and part guide, Whitney Gould is one of the finest casters in the world and fresh off competing in the World Fly Casting Championships in Norway where she took home a trove of medals, including a gold. Her first world championships was both exciting, she said, and a learning experience for what to expect and how to train for the next championships in two years.

Gould is a spey specialist, referring to the two-handed casting technique common in big salmon and steelhead rivers, but with a dedicated following across the West. She's also a trout guide on the Missouri River where she guides for Headhunters Fly Shop in Craig and for organizations such as Warriors for Quiet Waters. She enjoys the challenge of fishing, and it rarely feels like a job – she particularly loves to teach.

On this episode, we share a drift boat with Gould for a day of fishing, casting lessons and conversation about a life around water.

This podcast is created in partnership across five newsrooms – the Billings Gazette, the Helena Independent Record, the Missoulian, the Montana Standard and the Ravalli-Republic. You can support this podcast and our efforts by subscribing. Visit any of these newspapers’ websites, and click on the Become a Member button at the top of the home page. We appreciate your support of local journalism.

Thom Bridge can be reached at thom.bridge@helenair.com

