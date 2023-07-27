Meriwether Picnic Area being updated

Members of Montana Conservation Corps - Crew 6 are updating the Meriwether Picnic Area in the Gates of the Mountains.

The crew stripped and repainted 23 picnic tables, installed nine new barbecue stands, spread 1,350 bags of beauty bark, painted all of the signs, cleaned the dock, stripped and cleaned the fireplace hearth, pulled weeds, and cleared brush.

Materials had to be unloaded by hand from a barge: cement, paint, sealant, beauty bark, 9 new picnic tables, plywood, siding, barbecues, generators, water pumps, hoses, and 2x4's. The crew used a power sprayer, rollers, and brushes to apply the first coat of Forest Service Yellow Cream on the pavilion, roughly 16 gallons of paint. More coats of paint and Forest Service Brown trim to come.

FWP temporarily closes Marshall Creek WMA

Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks issued a temporary closure Tuesday on a portion of the Marshall Creek Wildlife Management Area northwest of Seeley Lake.

The closure comes at the recommendation from the Colt Fire incident management team in the interest of public and firefighter safety.

The closure impacts about 7,500 acres of the 25,000-acre WMA. The Colt Fire continues to burn on a small portion of the WMA and on lands to the north. Some forest access roads to the WMA are also closed. Find out the latest on the Colt Fire and related closures here: inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/mtmts-colt-fire.

FWP recommends that anyone recreating in the area use extreme caution and be aware of changing conditions and potential expanded closures. For the latest restrictions and closures on FWP-managed lands and waterbodies, visit fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions.

Shooting range comments sought

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on shooting range grant proposals. Public comments will be accepted through Aug. 9, at 5 p.m.

Montana's Shooting Range Grant Program, administered by FWP, provides funding to non-profit shooting clubs, organizations, local governments and school districts to build and improve public shooting ranges throughout the state.

The program received proposals from:

Billings Rod and Gun Club

Boone and Crocket

Butte Trap Club

Chinook Rod and Gun

Crooked Falls Practical Shooters

Custer Rod and Gun Club

Fallon County

Gallatin Sporting Clays

Havre Rifle and Pistol

Helena Trap Club

Thompson Falls Trap Club

Western Montana Fish and Game Association

An environmental assessment (EA) for each proposal is available.

To request an EA or to comment, send an email to fwp.shootingranges@mt.gov. Comments can also be mailed to: Montana FWP, Attn: Seth McArthur, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701. Comments are due Aug. 9.

Public comment sought on projects

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on several environmental assessments (EAs).

For more information, including how to submit comments, click on the link provided or visit fwp.mt.gov/public-notices. More projects are listed at that site as well.

FWP is proposing to stock fish into a pond on private land to increase angling opportunities in Chinook. Species considered for stocking include rainbow trout, bluegill, yellow perch, black crappie and largemouth bass. At full pool the pond is approximately 15 feet deep and capable of supporting fish species targeted by anglers.

FWP would use hatchery reared fish and wild fish transfers from nearby disease-free sources to establish a fish population accessible to anglers at this pond for recreational purposes. An agreement will be established with the landowner to allow public access prior to any fish being stocked into the pond by FWP. Comments due today, July 24.

Under the proposed action, FWP would adopt and implement the 2023 Draft Statewide Elk Management Plan. The current Elk Management Plan was adopted in 2005. Since adoption, many changes on the Montana landscape and new social considerations suggest the development of an updated plan for the overall management of elk, statewide, is appropriate. In 2005, Montana was home to 940,102 residents and that human population had increased to 1,104,000 by 2021 (United States Census Bureau). In 2005, FWP observed 98,643 elk on survey, whereas in 2022 FWP counted 141,294 elk on survey. Although elk distribution has changed historically, elk have primarily expanded their distribution and density in the past decade based on primarily aerial surveys. Comments due July 31.

David Manougian, of Deer Lodge, has applied for a private fish pond license for a pond located on his property. The pond is 2/3 of an acre, a natural hollow that was lined and minimally excavated. The applicant is seeking to be licensed to plant westslope cutthroat trout, triploid rainbow trout, brown trout and brook trout into the pond for personal use and enjoyment. Comments due Aug. 3.

FWP is proposing to make road surface corrections to potholes and washboards, replacing a fishing pier with a dock, installing a vault latrine in the camping area, and also re-orient the existing vault latrines at Harpers Lake Fishing Access Site (FAS) near the community of Seeley Lake. These are all features that already exist at Harpers Lake FAS. The purpose of this project is to correct these known minor deficiencies while simultaneously enhancing the functionality of the entire site for all users. These enhancements would better serve the needs of all site users, and the need for these enhancements currently exists at Harpers Lake FAS. Comments due Aug. 4.