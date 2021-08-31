Waterfowl hunting will be more challenging this year

“Mudflats around the edges make wetlands a lot harder to hunt, in terms of hiding from the ducks, and setting out decoys,” he said. “It’s nice to have some taller vegetation around. It certainly won’t be ideal this year.”

Hansen said populations are likely to vary widely between species of ducks.

“They’re all probably going to suffer some,” he said. “But those that breed in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan, like scaup and goldeneye, are going to do a lot better.”

Hansen said goose hunting will the the bright spot again this year.

“Canada goose production is still good,” he said. “They are very adaptable, and don’t depend on small wetlands as much. They can use the bigger lakes and reservoirs.”

He said in a January survey in eastern Montana, scientists saw record numbers of geese.

“Many of them haven’t really left,” he said. “They’ve got wings and they can choose to fly south, but they stayed instead of going to Colorado and Texas. We had mild, snow-free days in December and January. That ended quickly in February, but the geese were in really good shape going into it.”