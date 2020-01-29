Warm weather deteriorating ice near Helena

Poor and deteriorating ice conditions currently exist due to unseasonably warm weather conditions.
Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice.
Canyon Ferry: Rainbows are being caught in 5 to 10 feet of water around Pond 4 and Goose Bay while using yellow, green or orange jig heads or wooly buggers tipped with a worm or maggots in the morning hours. A few walleye and perch are being caught way off shore out from Duck Creek. The reservoir is mostly iced over now, but the north end is still very thin or open water. Ice conditions have been reported as 8 to 10 inches in Goose and Confederate Bay, 8 inches at the Silos and closer to the Ponds there is 9 to 12 inches. Hole in the wall and White Earth have 3 to 4 inches of ice. Troy Humphrey, FWP, Helena
Hauser: Anglers are picking up some nice Rainbows at the Causeway and Black Sandy. Most are having luck fishing various ice jigs with maggots 8 to 10 feet below the ice. Burbot are also showing up out from White Sandy by anglers using cut bait. Ice conditions have been reported as 3 to 8 inches at the Causeway and 6 to 8 inches out from Black Sandy. Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena
Holter: No Report
Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: The Kokanee bite continues to be great. Using Hali or Swedish Pimples and maggots or corn in 30 to 40 feet of water has been working well. Lots of small perch are also being picked up just off the bottom with similar ice jigs. There is around 10 to 12 inches of ice. Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena