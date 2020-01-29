Warm weather deteriorating ice near Helena

Canyon Ferry: Rainbows are being caught in 5 to 10 feet of water around Pond 4 and Goose Bay while using yellow, green or orange jig heads or wooly buggers tipped with a worm or maggots in the morning hours. A few walleye and perch are being caught way off shore out from Duck Creek. The reservoir is mostly iced over now, but the north end is still very thin or open water. Ice conditions have been reported as 8 to 10 inches in Goose and Confederate Bay, 8 inches at the Silos and closer to the Ponds there is 9 to 12 inches. Hole in the wall and White Earth have 3 to 4 inches of ice. Troy Humphrey, FWP, Helena