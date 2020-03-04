Warm temps not boding well for Helena-area ice

Poor and deteriorating ice conditions currently exist due to unseasonably warm weather conditions. Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice.

Canyon Ferry: Rainbows are being caught throughout the reservoir in shallow water with the hot spots being Shannon ramp, Hellgate, Goose Bay, Silos and near Pond 4. Some walleye are starting to be caught by the Ponds while fishing about 100 yards offshore. Rainbows and walleye are both being caught on orange, chartreuse or pink jigs tipped with maggots or worms. Ice conditions have been reported as 6 inches at White Earth, 10 inches at Duck Creek, 11 to 13 inches at the Silos and closer to the Ponds there is 11 to 14 inches. Troy Humphrey, FWP, Helena

Hauser: Anglers are picking up a few rainbows around Black Sandy where there is still 6 to 8 inches of ice. Most are having luck fishing various ice jigs with maggots around 6 feet below the ice. Open water fishing at the Causeway has been fairly productive for anglers targeting rainbows. Rainbows are also showing up at York Bridge and Riverside. Most anglers are using either worms and marshmallows or Wooly Buggers and other leech patterns. Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena