Virtual public lands rally encourages advocacy

Montana public land advocates who packed the Capitol rotunda in past sessions took their rally virtual Tuesday, with speakers voicing support for conservation and against legislation they believed harms public access.

Public lands and outdoor recreation has been a major topic in Montana, with myriad politicians campaigning on support for both. In past sessions public lands have inspired rallies at the Capitol, with shoulder-to-shoulder attendees chanting “keep public lands in public hands.” Past speakers have included heads of conservation organizations and outdoor business interests, as well as Democratic elected officials such as former Gov. Steve Bullock and Sen. Jon Tester.

Due to COVID-19, large rallies of the past have been absent this session. On Tuesday, nearly 600 people logged on to hear from a trio of speakers who encouraged them to make their voices heard.

Rachel Schmidt, former head of the Office of Outdoor Recreation under Bullock, hosted the event. Public lands drive the state’s economy and add greatly to Montanans’ quality of life, she said, rattling off statistics such as billions in consumer spending and encouraging listeners to contact the Legislature.