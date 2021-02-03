Vince Yannone, Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame 2020 inductee

Vince Yannone is one of 13 inductees in the 2020 class of the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame. Lee Newspapers is highlighting inductees each week in the outdoors section.

It has been a quarter century since Vince Yannone retired from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, but he still seldom goes anywhere in public without being approached and thanked for his wildlife work.

The scientist and educator’s 30-year career with FWP put him in front of countless children and adults to talk about wildlife and their needs. His public persona, outgoing personality and pure passion for teaching allowed him to start the outdoor education program Project Wild and turned him into a venerable conservation celebrity.

“I liked animals, and I liked people, and very seldom do you get a job that you get to do things you like,” he said. “So it was never really a job because every day I went I enjoyed it.”

Yannone earned a degree from Adams State College, spent time teaching and went to dental school. Then he came to the University of Montana for graduate school. He started in forestry before switching his studies to grizzly bears and elk with the late John Craighead. It was there he discovered “some researchers just can’t talk — they know the material but just can’t put it all together in public.”