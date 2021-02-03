Vince Yannone, Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame 2020 inductee

Vince Yannone is one of 13 inductees in the 2020 class of the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame. Lee Newspapers is highlighting inductees each week in the outdoors section.
It has been a quarter century since Vince Yannone retired from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, but he still seldom goes anywhere in public without being approached and thanked for his wildlife work.
The scientist and educator’s 30-year career with FWP put him in front of countless children and adults to talk about wildlife and their needs. His public persona, outgoing personality and pure passion for teaching allowed him to start the outdoor education program Project Wild and turned him into a venerable conservation celebrity.
“I liked animals, and I liked people, and very seldom do you get a job that you get to do things you like,” he said. “So it was never really a job because every day I went I enjoyed it.”
Yannone earned a degree from Adams State College, spent time teaching and went to dental school. Then he came to the University of Montana for graduate school. He started in forestry before switching his studies to grizzly bears and elk with the late John Craighead. It was there he discovered “some researchers just can’t talk — they know the material but just can’t put it all together in public.”
Yannone, on the other hand, could put it all together and was hired by FWP to take the message of the agency to the public. His work grew largely by word of mouth over the next 30 years. He first presented to groups such as 4H, then for adults and building into the full-fledged education program Project Wild. This included a partnership with the Montana Office of Public Instruction for programming in Montana’s schools. His mantra that, "All animals need clean air, food, water, and a place to live. Those things are called habitat, and habitat is what wildlife needs to survive,” stuck with countless Montanans. At its peak, Yannone estimated he would receive 20 requests a week to speak around the state.
“To this day I can go anywhere in the state and go into a store and someone will come up and say something to me,” he said. “Living in Montana, everybody has a wildlife story, and everybody would like to express that.”
At 80 years old Yannone is candid about his aches and pains but still enjoys talking about wildlife and their needs. His induction into the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame is a recognition of that message, he said.
“It’s like a culmination of thank-you's so to be honored like that, it’s fantastic,” Yannone said. “What I did took a lot of time and effort and it gained notoriety, and when I think about it that’s a positive thing for wildlife.”