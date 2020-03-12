Vandals damage Spring Meadow Lake State Park
Vandals damage Spring Meadow Lake State Park

Spring Meadow Vandalism

Vandalism at Spring Meadow Lake State Park.

 FWP

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking information about recent vandalism at Spring Meadow Lake State Park in Helena.

During the March 7-8 weekend, someone sprayed paint on the parking lot, a picnic shelter and a kiosk at the popular state park next to FWP’s Montana WILD headquarters.

Vandalism Spring Meadow

Vandals spray painted at Spring Meadow Lake State Park.

No estimate is available yet on the cost of cleanup, but state park officials believe it will be expensive on the shelter because it was just repainted and to remove the vandalism will damage the new paint, requiring a new paint job.

FWP is asking anyone with information on the vandalism to call 1-800-TIPMONT. Callers are kept confidential and a reward is possible.

