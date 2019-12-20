Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seeking information about vandalism at the Causeway Fishing Access Site near Helena.
Materials and labor to clean up the vandalism will cost at least $2,200, FWP said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 1-800-TIPMONT.
Callers are kept confidential and a reward is possible.
