Utility or Futility: The debate over stocking Arctic Grayling in the Big Hole River

The imperiled status of the river-dwelling population of Arctic grayling in Montana continues to roil the waters of public debate about the fate of the species’ survivors in the Big Hole River.

The latest wrangle focuses on the utility or futility of stocking grayling in a Big Hole watershed creek and tributaries during a time of low flows and warm water.

This fall, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks released Arctic grayling fingerlings into a section of French Creek previously treated to remove non-native fish.

On this episode Duncan Adams, outdoor and natural resource reporter at the Montana Standard, fills us in on the debate over the fate of this striking fish with a sail-like dorsal fin.

