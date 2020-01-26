Two men who broke through the ice on Holter Lake late Sunday afternoon were rescued by search and rescue and local firefighters.
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said the 34-year-old from Great Falls and 29-year-old from Missoula broke through the ice at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Indian Trail Marina and Log Gulch Campground about 25 miles north of Helena.
Dutton said the men were about halfway across the reservoir ice fishing when they broke through. A third man who was with them did not break through, and was able to return to the east side of the reservoir and the road to call for help.
The men who broke through were able to get back onto the ice and believed the ice was safer to the west. They were able to get off the reservoir on the far west shore where there is no road access.
Dutton said the two men had a working cellphone but low battery and rescuers made periodic contact with them. The men did the right thing he said by making it to safety and not attempting a return trip.
You have free articles remaining.
Members of search and rescue's ice rescue team and the Wolf Creek Craig Volunteer Fire Department deployed about an hour and 20 minutes later with cold weather flotation suits. Rescuers broke through multiple times on the way, Dutton said, but were able to reach the men.
Once reached, the men were cold enough that they were cramping up and concerned about attempting to return across the ice, but were able to walk with assistance, Dutton said. The sheriff left the scene at about 7:30 p.m. and the men were being evaluated for symptoms of hypothermia in a St. Peter's Health ambulance.
Dutton spoke with the 29-year-old who said that while he was cold, the mental aspect of the ordeal took a bigger toll.
A National Guard helicopter was put on standby in the case that search and rescue couldn't reach the men, Dutton said.
This story has been changed to correct the 29-year-old's place of residence as Missoula.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
It has been way to warm! Why is it always men who have to be "saved"? Just saying.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.