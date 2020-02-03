Trout surveys dip on Missouri River, but fish still number in the thousands per mile

The Missouri River is one of the most fished water bodies in the state and second only to the Madison in terms of angler days and rivers.
Anglers flock to the stretch from Holter Dam to Cascade casting nymphs or dry flies in search of high numbers of sizable rainbow and brown trout. Due to its prized fishing, biologists and anglers keep a close watch on fish populations and how everything from river flows to ice affect the fishery.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks fisheries biologist Jason Mullen recently presented his annual “State of the Missouri River” to the Pat Barnes Chapter of Trout Unlimited in Helena. The talk included analysis of river stretches near Craig and Cascade, including fish numbers and average sizes as well as environmental factors including flows and timing of runoff.
The 2019 fish surveys found a dip in both trout species in both stretches, but still more than 3,200 fish per river mile making it one of the most densely trout populated waters in the state.
In the Craig section, FWP recorded 2,860 rainbow and 390 brown trout per mile over 10 inches. That’s below the long-term average of about 3,400 and 570 respectively and the first year of below average numbers since 2010.
In the Cascade section FWP counted about 1,100 rainbow and 238 brown trout over 10 inches per mile. That’s also below the averages of 1,600 rainbows and 390 browns.
“We’ve been saying during all these good years to expect this to not continue – we can’t be above average forever so we’ve hit that point where we’re a little below average there,” Mullen said.
What was interesting about last year’s survey was the biologists handled a similar number of fish as in previous years using electroshocking to bring fish to the surface. The difference, Mullen said, was a higher recapture rate over the four-day surveys than in the past.
Biologists have also seen a downward trend in the number of hatchery trout, which wash through Holter Dam particularly in high runoff years. In the high flow year of 2011 surveys found more than 1,100 trout per mile in the Craig section to be hatchery fish from the reservoir. In 2019, that number was down to 139 trout per mile.
Mullen speculated that some major ice flows last year may have caused more scouring than normal in the river. That would not likely result in fish kills but could scour the areas where trout spawn and lay eggs.
In 2019 the Missouri had good flows but nowhere near the peak flows seen in 2018.
While numbers were a bit down, Mullen was pleased with the average size of fish sampled. Relative weights fell with 5% of the average, indicating a healthy population, he said.
Outfitters attending the state of the Missouri talk found plenty of reasons for optimism and pointed out the numerous factors at play in angling success.
“I would say that it’s pretty difficult to get a sense that the trout population is lower form any one year to the next from an angling standpoint,” CrossCurrents Fly Shop owner Chris Strainer said. “There is so much more to it than just ‘more fish in the barrel’ so-to-speak.”
Water flows and weather impact insect hatches from day to day and Strainer says his main concern for the overall fishery is healthy flows throughout the season and insect life. When flows are higher it not only provides more habitat for spawning and insects to hatch, but it also spreads out anglers to lessen pressure in any one stretch.
But those high flows can make for challenging conditions at times as well and Strainer said wade anglers struggled for about two months last year during runoff.
“Having over 3,200 10-inch or larger trout per mile, is still a lot of fish and makes for an amazing fishery,” he said. “Our main struggle (or excuse) for 2019 was the high water flows for much of the early season (late April and into June)."
The deep water meant mostly boat fishing but they still found success fishing with nymphs and getting good number of fish, Strainer said.
Anglers also reported getting into a lot of small fish in September compared to some other years, which bodes well for future fishing, and those fish are much more difficult to count than the larger fish, he said.
Wolf Creek Angler owner Jason Orzechowski also cited environmental factors when assessing the 2019 fishing season. A major cold snap resulted in near historic ice flows, and he was happy to hear that the ice did not appear to have killed fish.
In the Craig section, Orzechowski said the Missouri provided some quality fishing last year.
“The fish numbers did surprise me a bit as I really didn't see a noticeable decline in catch rates, at least in the Craig section,” he said. “In retrospect perhaps there were a couple more times than normal where I was scratching my head trying to figure out how to get them to eat but that's just looking back at the season with this info now in my mind. During the season we all had plenty of great days out there and I don't recall anyone expressing concern about fish number in the Craig section.”
In the canyon section below Craig, Orzechowski said the fishing was a bit more challenging than in previous years. But as always the Missouri continues to attract anglers for both lengthy and heavy trout, and the river continues to hold thousands of fish per mile.
“One of the positives which I took away was one that has been the case for as long as I've been here which is the relative weight of the fish,” he said. “The average size of our trout continues to amaze and by size we're not just talking length.”
Orzechowski said the mild winter has brought quite a few anglers out to the river this year and fishing over the past month in the Craig section has been consistently good.
“Good flows are forecast for the season as a whole,” he said. “As always, we're keeping an eye on the snow pack and feeling cautiously optimistic about an early spring season.”
