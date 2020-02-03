Trout surveys dip on Missouri River, but fish still number in the thousands per mile

Wolf Creek Angler owner Jason Orzechowski also cited environmental factors when assessing the 2019 fishing season. A major cold snap resulted in near historic ice flows, and he was happy to hear that the ice did not appear to have killed fish.

In the Craig section, Orzechowski said the Missouri provided some quality fishing last year.

“The fish numbers did surprise me a bit as I really didn't see a noticeable decline in catch rates, at least in the Craig section,” he said. “In retrospect perhaps there were a couple more times than normal where I was scratching my head trying to figure out how to get them to eat but that's just looking back at the season with this info now in my mind. During the season we all had plenty of great days out there and I don't recall anyone expressing concern about fish number in the Craig section.”

In the canyon section below Craig, Orzechowski said the fishing was a bit more challenging than in previous years. But as always the Missouri continues to attract anglers for both lengthy and heavy trout, and the river continues to hold thousands of fish per mile.