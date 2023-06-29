Earlier this year a freight train derailed near Paradise, spilling thousands of beers into the Clark Fork River. Some thought it was comical, while others considered it a close call - an incident that could have been much worse had the train been carrying different cargo.

And now three months later, another train has derailed on the other side of the state, into the Yellowstone River. But this wasn’t a close call and not comical by any standards.

Early Saturday morning about 5 miles east of Reed Point, tanker cars from a Montana Rail Link train plunged into the river along with twisted railroad tracks, steel beams and concrete from the trestle. The tankers were each carrying hazardous materials in varying level of toxicity.

With us today is Chris Jorgensen, managing editor of the Billings Gazette newspaper, who was first to report the situation.

