After historically low counts of brown and rainbow trout were found in three popular stretches of the Big Hole River, people have begun rallying around the 153-mile freestone river in southwest Montana.

There’s still pessimism for what the future holds, but overall, the response has been positive.

It seems people genuinely want to find a solution and do what they can to pump life back into the famous Blue Ribbon trout stream.

Nationwide fly fishing brands have joined the rallying cries, and there appears to be momentum building within the state, whether it be state funded or privately funded groups.

The energy is good and necessary to carry out this all-hands-on-deck effort.

But where will we be two months from now when the heat really takes a toll on the Big Hole and its trout?

What happens in two years when the Big Hole no longer dominates the fly fishing news cycle? Will the state keep funding projects to their completion?

There are still a lot of unknowns, and concrete answers are still years away.

