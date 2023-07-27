From trains and horses to snowmobiles and jet-skis, national parks have had to deal with disruptive technology in wild places.

The latest controversy circles around the popularity of e-bikes. These battery-assisted bicycles make it possible for new crowds of tourists to attempt adventures they might have been too old, young, infirm or inexperienced to try before.

That puts new pressures on the National Park Service, which has to evaluate e-bike impacts on wildlife and wild places, as well as what kind of resources and amenities the e-bikers need.

With me today is Rob Chaney, managing editor of the Missoulian newspaper, who’s traversed Glacier National Park via e-bike and pedal powered bicycles before.

