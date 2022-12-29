Tony Bynum pursues beauty and truth with wildlife photography, conservation

Tony Bynum operates at the intersection of conservation, wildlife, beauty and truth.

The photographer and conservationist has stamped out a career capturing images of western big game, documented oil and gas development along the Rocky Mountain Front, potential wilderness areas across the West and a host of projects internationally. But while many find inspiration in beautiful landscapes and wildlife, few have seen them so up close and personal. Once a high ranking federal employee at the Environmental Protection Agency, Bynum has put passion over paychecks as he pursues a message of conservation with every photo he takes.

“The sort of the theme in my life has always been be outside and try to figure out how to make a living doing what you want to do versus making a living doing what you're told to do or what you think you have to do,” Bynum said from his home in Great Falls.

Bynum grew up in Washington state where his enjoyment of the outdoors blossomed through fishing, hunting and observation; what he would later learn fell under the definition of a naturalist. Those interests would dovetail into his education, as he earned undergraduate degrees in geography and land studies and an advanced degree in science and resource management.

Bynum, an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, worked as a water quality scientist for the Yakama Nation before a detail to the EPA in Washington D.C. in 1998. There, he worked as assistant administrator for air and radiation and later became the acting senior Indian program manager responsible for implementing and managing tribal air pollution control programs.

In 2002 he would move to East Glacier for family reasons. Bynum worked for a time as an environmental consultant, but as the contract expired, he knew he needed to make a living. He had begun shooting photos while in D.C., and the potential outside his door seemed boundless.

“It was a little bit of necessity, to be honest, which seems strange,” he said. “Most people think, oh, you get into photography and it's just a passion you pursue. And in my case, while it was a passion, I ended up I was in East Glacier Park. I was living there full time, raising my daughter, and it just made sense to try and put it all together.”

Bynum’s hunting skills proved invaluable as he stalked into close proximity to photograph mule deer, elk, bighorn sheep and mountain goats. He would spend four years building a portfolio before attempting to sell photos. The emergence of the internet played a key role in his early success as, “the entire world could come to my doorstep,” and purchase his work at tonybynum.com.

For two decades Bynum has continued his photography pursuit of western big game. His ability to capture the intensity of the rut and the hearty personalities of mature animals has landed his photos on more than 300 magazine and book covers. His career has branched out as well, photographing for commercial projects and as a freelance photojournalist for publications such as the Washington Post.

Bynum relishes finding those out-of-the-way places to photograph wildlife. A camera in hand ups the difficulty considerably from hunting, he says, with maybe one in 10 days spent afield offering optimal conditions.

“There's a few places in my universe where I travel to that I've spent hundreds of hours waiting for photos just because I know when it happens here, it's going to be epic,” he said. “… That's what I've managed to do, is find those places where there's probably not going to be anybody around. It's too hard to get to, it takes too much effort, and people are largely afraid of grizzly bears.”

While Bynum has photographed in national parks, his concern about the atmosphere has kept him away in recent years. He notes a palpable anxiety when it comes to wildlife, where people pile out of vehicles in close proximity to an elk or black bear in a situation that may be detrimental to the animals and quells his enjoyment.

The world of wildlife photography in the age of technology has also brought its share of pitfalls, Bynum says, as texting can quickly lead to a deluge of photographers descending onto a location. He wants to photograph animals as wild and undisturbed as they can be. He appreciates responsible recreation and the power of a photo as a tool of education.

“I'm doing this because this is fulfilling something in my universe that I get a lot of energy out of. Like, it fills me up when I can go spend time with certain species of wildlife and observe them doing things and literally just watch them for hours, do things that most people never see them do,” he said.

Conservation has become an unmistakable aspect of Bynum’s work. He quickly learned the importance of place when photographing a particular species, and how that photo could resonate and inspire. He does not shy away from sharing his views on social media and frequently circulates stories on the environment to his many followers.

“I like to think that I always provide a dose of conservation with the dose of a sweet photo, like it's connected together. So I try and maintain that. I probably get myself in more trouble than if I were just to be strictly a wildlife photographer,” he joked.

It is easy to draw parallels as well as marked differences between his work in tribal and federal governments with his photography. Bynum laments that while in government it often felt like the science mattered less than the politics of who was in charge, although he still feels good about much of his work. With photography, the impacts can often be much more immediate and tangible.

Bynum pointed to his work photographing oil and gas development along the Rocky Mountain Front – a project that once it went live, drew media attention from across the nation.

“I'm going to put these images together, I'm going to write the story, I'm going to catalog this thing together, so in 100 years, if the Rocky Mountain Front turns into an industrialized landscape and we decide, because we pumped it all out, that we want to restore it, here's what it looked like, here's the blueprint, here's what you're restoring it to,” he said.

Bynum believes when it comes to conservation issues, capturing everything is important. In another project he documented wilderness values for lands in central Montana. That meant not only photographing the beauty, but also the scars left upon the landscape, whether from roads, weeds or grazing practices.

Bynum’s work has extended outside of the United States with photography and film projects in countries such as Africa, Scotland, New Zealand Mexico and Kyrgyzstan. Practices, customs and the ability for governments to conserve wildlife vary widely. But he also sees a certain commonality between those who care about wildlife regardless of borders.

“I think there’s a universal tie that binds people to the outdoors in a way that you can go anywhere in the world and find people you can relate to on the conservation wildlife level,” he said.