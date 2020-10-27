Tester sponsors legislation designating 17 wild and scenic rivers in Montana

Advocates of the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act say they have received endorsements from more than 1,000 businesses including fishing and whitewater guides, and Tester cited the support as a reason for his sponsorship of the bill.

“There’s going to be more and more pressure put and air and water every day,” he said. “And now we’re really past the time to do something about it, but we have a great coalition of people together, and I think we can get this across the finish line. The reason we can get this across the finish line is because of the on-the-ground support in this state and across the country.”