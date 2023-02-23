Christopher Preston went wandering with buffalo and running after barred owls in the dark to explore the fate of wild animals in a human world.

In Tenacious Beasts, the University of Montana environmental philosophy professor examines what choices we make as we try to restore and rewild creatures that we’ve nearly wiped off the face of the planet. The effort took him many unexpected places, from Norwegian fjords full of humpback whales to Italian mountains with apple-munching grizzly bears and English country sides with transplanted bison. It also features many animals dear to Montanan landscapes, such as migratory salmon, gray wolves and beavers.

Tenacious Beasts hit the bookshelves this February, and Preston spoke with Missoulian Managing Editor Rob Chaney about its findings.

This podcast is created in partnership across five newsrooms – the Billings Gazette, the Helena Independent Record, the Missoulian, the Montana Standard and the Ravalli Republic. You can support this podcast and our efforts by subscribing. Visit any of these newspapers’ websites, and click on the Become a Member button at the top of the home page. We appreciate your support of local journalism.