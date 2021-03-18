Ten cents a pan: Gold Creek’s tiny payday started statehood

On May 2, they packed up their tools – an old square spade with a broken handle and a bread pan – and started for the creek. After about ten miles, searching for evidence of prospecting and finding none, they moved on. Near the bank of the creek, at the foot of the mountains they sank a five-foot deep hole and found ten cents in fine gold to the pan of sand and gravel, which convinced them there were rich gold deposits in this area. That hole, stated Stuart, was “the first prospecting hole done in Montana and was the account of the first real discovery of gold within the state.”

Alas, as they lacked provisions and were extremely unprepared for the demanding task of mining, the trio packed up and headed to Fort Bridger, a post on the Oregon Trail in southwest Wyoming. It wasn’t until the fall of 1860 that the three returned better prepared to find fortune. On May 8, they set the first string of sluices ever used in Montana and began to mine by the old pick and shovel process along today’s Gold Creek – then still called Benetsee Creek.

Historical records are a bit fuzzy as to when the stream’s name changed to Gold Creek. Sometime in 1862, locals changed the community’s name to Gold Creek, so it is assumed by then the name of the waterway was being called Gold Creek.