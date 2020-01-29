Tales and trails: Winter is time to catch up on equipment repairs

It is alleged that when Rogers Hornsby, a baseball star of unbelievable talent 100 years ago, was asked how he got through the winter, he responded:

“People ask me what I do in winter when there’s no baseball. I’ll tell you what I do. I stare out the window and wait for spring.”

When it comes to hunting and fishing and many other outdoor pursuits, that’s many of us.

Right now, it’s too late for hunting, too early for fishing and I’m too old for winter mountain climbing.

Yes, yes, there are exceptions to everything. There are elk shoulder seasons, for example. And ice fishing. Even ice climbing.

Equally, there are excuses for everything. I don’t need elk meat bad enough to struggle through deep snow drifts in below zero temperatures.

Occasionally, there is a sunny, calm day on a frozen lake when big fish are biting like crazy. Occasionally.

And ice climbing or winter mountaineering? Oh, forget it.

In northern latitudes like Montana, winter is time to meet, plan and spend. Gather friends and family to plan vacations, long and short, for the coming year. Then figure how best to spend money to reach those goals.