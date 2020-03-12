Subzero temps predicted for Helena area this weekend

Temperatures across northcentral and southwest Montana are predicted to fall below zero along with several inches of snowfall over the weekend as a winter storm makes its way into the state.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from 9 a.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday for an area that includes central and southern Lewis and Clark County and Meagher County. The warning includes Helena, White Sulphur Springs, and Flesher and Rogers passes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Snowfall will be heavy at times Friday into Saturday, with whiteout conditions possible. A lighter snowfall will impact Southwest Montana on Saturday. Total snow accumulations are predicted at 3-6 inches at lower elevations, with as much as a foot in the mountains. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph during the warning, with wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

It will also get colder in the coming days, with temperatures going into the single digits to below zero in some areas by Saturday morning, and even colder temperatures expected Sunday morning.

The forecast calls for a low of minus 6 in Helena Sunday morning with lows colder to the north including minus 16 in Choteau and minus 19 in Cut Bank. Highs range in the teens to high 20s before warming back up into the 40s on Tuesday.

The weekend temperatures could be dangerous for young livestock, and people spending time outdoors or traveling should be prepared, the weather service said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0