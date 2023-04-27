Montana’s tourism industry operates in a balance, driving economies in communities around the state, but also putting visitors into many of the outdoor places that residents value at a time of booming population growth.

The University of Montana Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research recently released its annual report “Montana Residents: Attitudes towards Tourism 2022.” Since 1992 the institute has surveyed residents at gas stations and rest areas, asking questions on tourism and its impact on quality of life in the state.

“Tourism is one of the top industries in Montana — Montana is the friendliest place I’ve ever been to — and Montana has an extremely loyal tourism base,” said Melissa Weddell, the institute’s director.

More than 3,900 residents were interviewed last year, and asked whether they agreed with three statements: the overall benefits of tourism outweigh the negative impacts; if tourism increases, the quality of life for Montana residents will improve; and in recent years, the state is becoming overcrowded because of more tourists.

Two-thirds of residents agreed with the first statement believing benefits outweighed negatives, but that represents a dip and the only time since 2007 fewer than 70% of residents responded positively. The percentage gap between those who agreed and disagreed also hit a low, indicating potential shifting views on tourists in the state.

But Weddell noted that support for tourism still remains strong.

“It is generally so high, it’s crazy high in my opinion,” she said, emphasizing that the institute only collects data but does not advocate.

Tourism comes with benefits to communities – from economic spending to tourist-oriented businesses, such as shops or restaurants, also being available to residents, she said. Montana is also still adjusting to surges in outdoor activity related to the pandemic as well as an influx of new residents in the state. A common theme from residents was frustration over crowding due to new residents rather than tourists, and Weddell suspects that plays into responses on tourism as visitation has stayed relatively steady at 12.5 million visitors annually.

“I think it’s normal for communities to be concerned about outsiders coming in when there are stressors,” she said. “I’d also point out, with new residents coming to the state, it’s hard to tell the difference between tourists and (new) residents sometimes.”

In response to the quality of life should tourism increase statement, less than 35% of residents agreed while 36% disagreed and 29% were neutral.

The responses mark a regional shift from recent years, where southeast Montana, Missouri River Country and central Montana — previously regions most likely to agree, fell by 15% from 2021 and are now the most likely to disagree. In southwest Montana, Glacier Country and Yellowstone Country had traditionally been most likely to disagree, but saw higher levels of agreement in 2022. Only southwest Montana had more residents agreeing than disagreeing with the statement.

The survey also recorded for the third time more than 50% of respondents believing the state is becoming overcrowded due to tourists. The study noted that beginning in 2015, 25% of respondents believed the state was becoming overcrowded and that has steadily increased, surpassing those who disagreed in 2021 and 2022.

The issue of nonresident visitation and recreation has been a major theme of the ongoing session of the Montana Legislature. Bills have advanced seeking to reduce nonresident hunting, and lawmakers recently passed a bill that will limit the number of state campsites that may be reserved with the idea that locals would have better opportunities to snag a last-minute site.

Dax Schieffer, director of Voices of Montana Tourism, said a major theme among the industry has been how to create long-term sustainability, saying that the feelings of residents have to be part of that criteria.

“When we’re asking residents ‘do we feel like the state’s becoming overcrowded?’ most years that’s asked, the response is ‘there’s plenty of space here and we’re doing fine,’” he said. “Today that trend is showing that is a concern of residents, so then it’s up to us to understand what’s happening.”

Schieffer agreed that new residents could account for some feeling of crowding, but said the industry is still focusing on reducing crowding and other impacts while promoting stewardship of resources.

“It’s actionable data to make sure we’re being leaders in stewardship, education and having a balanced approach to solving the issue,” he said. “… Now it’s a matter of working and finding and marketing to those high value, low impact visitors so we can enjoy the jobs and economic benefits while not creating more crowding.”