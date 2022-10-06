Study: Climate change may reduce Montana trout habitat, angling income

Trout prized by anglers may see habitat shrink in several Montana rivers due to climate change in the coming decades, potentially putting at risk millions in spending, according to a new study.

Recently published in the journal Science Advancement, the study is authored by researchers from the U.S. Geological Survey, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and the University of Montana. The study looked at how climate change has affected habitat and fishing on roughly 3,100 miles of the state’s rivers from 1983-2017, finding a resilient angling economy thus far, but cautioning that trends suggest more significant ecological and economic strains.

"Trout fisheries have enormous cultural, economic and ecological importance in Montana and worldwide, yet even Montana’s resilient trout fisheries could be vulnerable to future climate change," said USGS scientist Timothy Cline, the study’s lead author.

The research found that climate extremes, such as drought resulting in high temperatures and low water, are shifting abundance and distribution of trout and, in effect, anglers. By 2080, the study found that 35% of miles tracked in the study and currently suitable for trout may be lost. That equates to about 30% of annual spending.

“If anyone is not already alert to the need for clean, cold water like this study points out, this should be a real wake-up call,” said David Brooks, executive director of Montana Trout Unlimited, adding that studies from industry and conservation groups have borne out similar findings.

Researches tapped FWP angler surveys from 1983 to 2017 showing that angling pressure has doubled from about 800,000 angler days to more than 1.7 million. Resident angler days grew by 50% from 600,000 to 900,000, but nonresident angler days jumped nearly 280%, from 200,000 to 800,000 annually.

Compared to the 280% increase for all sections, nonresident angling pressure jumped up to 1,600% on parts of the Blackfoot, Bitterroot and Madison rivers.

Montana’s angling industry is now among the most important segments in the state’s tourism economy. More than one in five tourism dollars spent in the state goes to fishing, valued at more than $750 million annually. And when it comes to fish preference, cold-water trout fisheries saw 10 times the number of anglers as nearby warmer waterbodies.

In order to protect fisheries during high water temperatures or low flows, FWP will impose partial or total closures of rivers and tributaries if temperatures reach critical thresholds for trout of 70 degrees in predominantly rainbow and brown trout fisheries, or 68 degrees for cutthroat fisheries.

Federal and state fisheries officials, local watershed groups and nonprofits such as Montana Trout Unlimited have also worked to improve habitat connectivity with tributaries, restore floodplains and manage flows on dam-controlled rivers. Maintaining in-stream flows has also been a priority — FWP and Gov. Greg Gianforte faced criticism from conservation groups last year for declining to invoke instream flow rights on the Smith and Shields rivers, but released a new protocol and used those rights this year.

“While climate change is a global issue we’re all dealing with, at the state level FWP will continue work to conserve vital cold water fisheries habitat, restore streams, restore native species, and conserve instream flows,” FWP spokesperson Greg Lemon said in a statement. “These efforts will provide additional resilience for angling opportunities and habitat integrity.”

So far, the angling industry has remained resilient, particularly with nonresident anglers more willing to shift locations to rivers that remain open and keep spending in the state. The largest shifts have occurred on the upper Yellowstone River, and dam-controlled sections of the Madison, Missouri and Bighorn rivers.

“By moving to other fishing areas that were more favorable during drought, visitors kept trout fishing revenue in the state rather than choosing to travel elsewhere,” Cline said. “Trout fishing in Montana has been remarkably resilient to changing conditions.”

That is a trend certain to continue and likely to see trout anglers concentrate on even fewer river miles, with the study projecting that 17% of river miles will exceed temperature thresholds for trout by 2040, and 35% by 2080. Spending is predicted to decline in 65% of the river sections by 2040 and 76% by 2080, with the Yellowstone, Madison, Big Hole and Bitterroot rivers having the largest potential changes in spending, the study found.

That loss equals nearly $200 million in spending in 2017 dollars, although researchers say angling could find additional ways to adapt.

“In the study, we propose several mechanisms through which anglers might adapt to warmer water temperatures and increasing frequency and severity of drought conditions,” Cline said. “One mechanism could be fishing in spring and fall seasons to avoid stressful conditions during the summer. Another adaptation strategy could be pursuing different species.

“These strategies could mitigate some of the projected losses, but we were not able to account for these in the economic estimates presented in the study.”

Brooks said in his conversations with the fishing industry, outfitters are seeing more interest in booking trips for the shoulder seasons, also in part to avoid wildfire smoke. He pointed out the spring and fall are when various trout species spawn.

“We can’t just imagine that if we just shift the season and as long as there’s cold water there will be no effect,” he said. “Those are times in fall and spring when trout are spawning, so you’re having a negative impact.”

Brooks believes that good fisheries management is critical, particularly with closures as anglers look to FWP on when and where to fish to do minimal harm to trout and other species. Water conservation and stream restoration will also continue to be important work for his organization, which ultimately benefits an economy built around cold and clean water.

“Of course we think there’s hope here,” Brooks said. “… (There’s) potential to continue to reverse some effects with more restoration, more water, so there’re these win-win solutions to keep water in streams.”