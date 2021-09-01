State outlines plans on Chronic Wasting Disease surveillance

This year Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will continue Chronic Wasting Disease surveillance in specific areas known as Priority Surveillance Areas throughout the state.

Carcass Disposal Requirements: In 2021, a carcass may be moved within the state regardless of where it was harvested as long as the carcass parts are disposed of in a landfill after butchering and processing. Carcass parts, such as brain, eyes, spleen, lymph glands, and spinal cord material, should be bagged and disposed of in a landfill or may be left at the kill site.

Dumping carcasses is illegal, unethical and can spread diseases, including chronic wasting disease. This new requirement applies to all deer, elk, and moose carcasses wherever in the state they are harvested by hunters or as vehicle-killed salvage. Protect our herds: properly dispose of carcasses.

If you intend to use scents to either mask human odor or as an attractant for deer and elk, you should be aware that the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission recently adopted regulations on which ones you can use. You are safest if you use artificial scents, but you can also use scents certified by the Responsible Hunting Scent Association. You can identify these with the DPP✓ or RtQUIC✓ labels on them.