Spring turkey hunt a welcome return to normalcy

It’s easy to forget during the weeks of upheaval caused by COVID-19 that some things remain very much the same.

Tightening restrictions related to the novel coronavirus have disrupted countless lives and businesses, from parents scrambling to stay home with children to stores, restaurants and bars temporarily or even permanently shutting their doors. With so much chaos churning through the human world a trip to the woods clad in camouflage to cast a few yelps and purrs comes as a welcome respite.

Whether in good economic times or bad, in the peak of health or in the throes of a pandemic, each spring turkeys commence their annual breeding ritual as the males search for mates. It’s with that knowledge in mind that Independent Record photographer Thom Bridge and I ventured out well before sunrise to a spot on the map we hoped would hold birds. Fresh off his own successful turkey hunt earlier in the week, Thom offered to come along and do the calling.

Springtime in Montana is nothing short of volatile when it comes to weather, and our morning hunt promised more of the same. We could see a storm plowing up the long valley we hunted complete with long wisps of rain reaching to the ground. If we were to find a turkey, it would need to happen quickly.