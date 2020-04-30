Spring turkey hunt a welcome return to normalcy

It’s easy to forget during the weeks of upheaval caused by COVID-19 that some things remain very much the same.
Tightening restrictions related to the novel coronavirus have disrupted countless lives and businesses, from parents scrambling to stay home with children to stores, restaurants and bars temporarily or even permanently shutting their doors. With so much chaos churning through the human world a trip to the woods clad in camouflage to cast a few yelps and purrs comes as a welcome respite.
Whether in good economic times or bad, in the peak of health or in the throes of a pandemic, each spring turkeys commence their annual breeding ritual as the males search for mates. It’s with that knowledge in mind that Independent Record photographer Thom Bridge and I ventured out well before sunrise to a spot on the map we hoped would hold birds. Fresh off his own successful turkey hunt earlier in the week, Thom offered to come along and do the calling.
Springtime in Montana is nothing short of volatile when it comes to weather, and our morning hunt promised more of the same. We could see a storm plowing up the long valley we hunted complete with long wisps of rain reaching to the ground. If we were to find a turkey, it would need to happen quickly.
We heard a gobble shortly after daylight and made a game plan. A deep creek bottom separated us and we slipped and slid down the side with the hope that a turkey wouldn’t think to peek over the edge and catch us in the act. As we made it up the other side a couple of calls confirmed the turkey was still there, this time farther up the ridge, but still close enough to try some calls. At least we hoped we could try to call him in before the deluge hit us.
Thom fell back holding the box call of my late father, a man who loved turkey country as much as anyone and got me hooked during our annual trips through the gumbo of Eastern Montana. Although this hunt would take place closer to home, I hoped the birds would respond in kind to the rhythmic runs of calling.
I settled in against a tree just off the ridge and rested the shotgun on my knee. I could hear hens as they chatted with each other and then the tom thundering through the ponderosa pine trees. After several minutes of Thom’s best calling, I began to think we might need to move closer and try again. But that comes with the risk of being spotted and the flock seemed to have held in place for now. We stayed put and continued our back-and-forth conversation with the turkeys.
A tiny bit of movement through the trees caught my eye, followed by another. Then the big birds disappeared behind the other side of the ridge. Suddenly, a hen appeared at 25 yards. A second hen joined, her head jerking back and forth looking for the source of Thom’s calling.
The tom popped out from behind a clump of sagebrush but stopped on the other side of a tree. I froze in place waiting for him to follow the hens into the open, but after 30 seconds the lead hen turned to leave. I leaned around the tree and could see his bright red and blue head through a small window in the vegetation, managing to squeeze off a successful shot.
In a couple of hours Thom and I would return to the world shifted by COVID-19, where a trip to the grocery store means a mask and social distancing and daily chats at work must take place over Zoom, the video conferencing website. Even as restrictions begin to ease, it still feels like the world is much different than it was only a few weeks ago.
Now as society moves toward some new version of what's ordinary, the normalcy of a turkey gobbling reminds us that spring is here and that a tom is still inclined to fall for my Dad’s old box call. It’s a great time to be outdoors, or that’s at least what we kept telling each other as we trudged back to the truck in the driving rain, turkey in tow.
