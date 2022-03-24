Spring prescribed burning across Lolo National Forest

Firefighters across the Lolo National Forest will begin to conduct prescribed burning on favorable days this spring.

“As the snow melts and access begins to open up, we will take advantage of favorable weather conditions to initiate prescribed burning operations when and where we can,” said Jeff Hayes, Fuels and Fire Planner. “Prescribed burns are carefully planned and managed to reduce wildfire risk and mimic the natural role of fire on the landscape to maintain and restore healthy forest conditions.”

Burning could begin as soon as Wednesday, March 23 in the Rattlesnake National Recreation Area. Underburning operations could span up to 100 acres. Underburning is prescribed fire treatment that reduces surface and ladder fuels under the forest canopy.

No trail closures are expected to be in place. those in the area are advised to use caution and avoid areas with direct access to fire. Smoke may be visible from the Rattlesnake, Missoula and I-90 and is expected to dissipate to the north and east. Flames, smoke and smoldering vegetation may be visible from trails in the Rattlesnake region. Firefighters may be working in the area throughout the week.

Prescribed burning in this area is part of the ongoing Marshall Woods Restoration Project which utilizes forest treatments to reduce hazardous fuels and improve forest health in critical areas adjacent to communities at-risk of wildfire impacts. Frequent, low-intensity fire is also essential for improving habitat conditions by promoting nutrient recycling in soil and encouraging growth of new forage for wildlife browse.

In the coming months, prescribed burning may take place across more acres in the Lolo National Forest. Favorable conditions for these burns include correct temperature, wind, fuel moisture and ventilation for smoke. firefighters will nly implement burns if all criteria is met.

For more information, follow the Lolo National Forest on Facebook @lolonationalforest, on Twitter @LoloNF or call the Missoula Ranger District at 406-329-3814.

