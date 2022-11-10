Spey specialist: Montana fishing guide competes at World Fly Casting Championships

CRAIG – The fly line traced the edge of the water as Whitney Gould found the precise angle, hitting her anchor point and ripping a two-handed cast across the Missouri River in a cloud of mist.

The line carved through the air with a command only garnered through tens of thousands of casts before it, becoming taught and landing gracefully in the current. Gould paced downstream working the fly until a solid tug bent the rod tip, and a rainbow trout leapt from the water.

Part teacher and part guide, Gould is one of the finest casters in the world and fresh off competing in the World Fly Casting Championships in Norway where she took home a trove of medals, including a gold. Her first world championships was both exciting, she said, and a learning experience for what to expect and how to train for the next championships in two years.

“It was great, everybody was wonderful, people were nice, the Europeans were so hospitable, and I thought it was a really well run,” she said.

Gould is a spey specialist, referring to the two-handed casting technique common in big salmon and steelhead rivers, but with a dedicated following across the West. Not that she doesn’t fish and compete in classic single-hand casting, but she loves spey for the ability to cast for distance and in tight quarters.

“I come from a long history of bank fishing out East. We didn’t fish out of boats,” she said. “So for me it was a way always to cover more water, because I can control the depth of that back cast because you have an anchor, and the sticking of that anchor in the water creates your back cast.

“I mean it’s just fun, this is a recreational sport so if you’re not having fun doing it, why do it?”

Preparing for the world championships meant plenty of practicing with spey and single-hand casting. Along with an online fundraiser, Gould offered casting lessons in Craig for $1 per minute to earn her trip to Norway.

Gould attempted to qualify in six events and made the finals in three events: Trout Accuracy where she finished second, 16-foot Spey Distance where she finished second and 15-foot Spey Distance where she took the gold medal. Her scores in the single-hand events earned her bronze for the combined, and when spey was added in for all six events, she won silver, only missing out on gold by .2 points.

“There were some really good gals there so I practice spey too, trust me,” she said. “You don’t go to the world championships and not practice. I mean these gals are good.”

Gould traces her fishing and casting roots back to her childhood. She grew up on the East Coast but would spend her summers in North Dakota where her grandparents lived, and fishing was a family affair.

“It was a really rough life, let me tell you, you know what I mean. It was running around with a pack of kids and a pack of dogs unsupervised for summer on some lake up by the Boundary Waters,” she said.

After graduating from college with a degree in landscape architecture, Gould accepted a job in San Francisco. Overworked and making little money, she wanted to leave but her father told her to stick it out for at least nine months to build her resume. He also recommended she join the Golden Gate Casting Club, which boasts some world renowned casters and competitions, including the annual Spey-O-Rama.

“I’d never seen a spey rod in my life before … and these guys saw me, saw that I was tall so they taught me how to spey cast because they needed someone to compete for the women’s team, and there was only one woman at the time,” she said.

Gould was a natural with the two-hand cast, and in the years since her spey game gained national notoriety. She has won seven Spey-O-Rama championships and worked extensively as an instructor, including for her own business www.gouldstandardflycasting.com.

“Swinging flies and swinging soft tackle is not new, we didn’t invent that, I mean it’s 250 years old,” she said. “But we’re just doing it now with two-hand rods so it’s like new solutions to old problems, that’s how I look at it.”

Gould left San Francisco in 2008 for Oregon. There, she nabbed a job with Alaska West guiding clients for salmon in Alaska and has guided rivers in other states including California and briefly in Idaho. Now living in Montana, she began guiding in 2018 for Headhunters Fly Shop in Craig and for organizations such as Warriors for Quiet Waters. She enjoys the challenge of fishing, and it rarely feels like a job – she particularly loves to teach.

“Some people, some of my girlfriends find conservation a very important issue, and that’s what they deal with, that’s their passion,” she said. “I’ve always been into customer service. My dad was a job recruiter. I like talking to people.

“I feel like that’s why I work for Warriors and Quiet Waters. I guide for them because you see somebody who’s having a tough time, and they show up all sad and depressed, and then at the end of the day they’re smiling and laughing and having fun. So you do know you made an impact on somebody.”

When asked if she has faced any challenges as a female guide, Gould said she never set out to change the world and that respect must be earned. She has to prove within the first five minutes a client can trust her, she added, and she sees many repeat clients or those who come through word of mouth.

“Maybe it’s a generational thing, but I’ve never expected any kind of preferential treatment,” she said. “I’ve always felt like I’ve got to put my time in and work just as hard.”