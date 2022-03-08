Southwest Montana snowpack lagging

While northwest Montana sat near normal for snowpack as of March 1, the rest of the state reported below-average levels.

The Natural Resources Conservation Service this week released its March 1 snowpack survey of SNOTEL sites across Montana. The report compares river basins as a percentage of normal for snow-water equivalent, offering an indication of what spring runoff could look like but keeping in mind that factors such as additional snow accumulation and spring temperatures will also come into play.

A high pressure system off the West Coast during February blocked moisture from reaching much of the Rocky Mountain region. Southwest Montana only saw 50-80% of normal precipitation.

“January precipitation was below normal for most of Montana, and February was worse in many river basins,” said NRCS Hydrologist Eric Larson. Northwest Montana near the Continental Divide was one exception, receiving more than 5 inches of precipitation during the last several days of February.

A few river basins fared better with the Sun-Teton-Marias, Powder and Tongue basins increasing slightly, according to NRCS data. Montana’s current snowpack percent of normal ranges from 77% to 107%, with the Smith-Judith-Musselshell at the lower end of that range and the Kootenai and St. Mary at the upper end.

March 1 streamflow forecasts generally follow the snowpack pattern across the state indicating below-normal streamflows for April through July in southwest Montana and near to above normal west of the Continental Divide and in the streams along the Rocky Mountain Front.

“The next couple of months will determine if basins with below-normal snowpacks can add to their mountain reservoirs, reach normal peaks and improve the outlook for streamflow this spring and summer,” said Larson.

