Some new walleye limits in place for Helena-area waters

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission on Thursday adopted new regulations for walleye on Canyon Ferry and Hauser reservoirs as well as a section of the Missouri River.
Population surveys raised some concerns about walleye in the reservoirs and the Missouri River from Toston Dam to Canyon Ferry, Eric Roberts, fisheries management bureau chief with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks told the commission. Specifically, the agency found walleye abundance and size below management goals in Canyon Ferry, size was below in Hauser, and abundance was below in the Toston river section.
In response, FWP proposed slashing limits on walleye and restricting the take of larger fish.
In 2019 the state adopted a new fisheries management plan for the upper Missouri River Reservoirs and adjoining river sections. That plan, which was designed to be more flexible and adaptive to population swings, includes a citizen advisory committee that works with biologists.
The 2021 regulations allow anglers to keep up to 20 walleye per day. That would include only one fish over 20 inches in the river or Canyon Ferry, or one over 25 inches in Hauser. Total possession could not exceed twice the daily limit.
Under FWP’s proposal, anglers could keep up to 10 fish daily, but only one over 15 inches in the reservoirs, or one over 20 inches in the river.
More than 70% of public comment on the proposal requested that the 15-inch limit be standardized over all three waterbodies, Roberts said. Still, biologists had not seen a decline in size in the Toston river section, meaning they did not see a biological reason to drop the size limit lower, he added.
Past surveys indicate fish migrate from the reservoir into the river and then return in the fall. The agency is also planning a creel survey to look at angler pressure this year, Roberts said.
Commissioner Brian Cebull of Billings moved to standardize the regulations with the 10-fish limit and only one over 15 inches. That appeased several walleye anglers who intended to offer public comments opposing the river regulation.
David Brooks with Montana Trout Unlimited voiced opposition to the river regulations and suggested keeping the 20-fish limit.
The new regulation passed unanimously. Because the 2021 regulations are already printed, FWP must publish an addendum and publicize the changes to make anglers aware.
Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.