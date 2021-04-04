Some new walleye limits in place for Helena-area waters

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission on Thursday adopted new regulations for walleye on Canyon Ferry and Hauser reservoirs as well as a section of the Missouri River.

Population surveys raised some concerns about walleye in the reservoirs and the Missouri River from Toston Dam to Canyon Ferry, Eric Roberts, fisheries management bureau chief with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks told the commission. Specifically, the agency found walleye abundance and size below management goals in Canyon Ferry, size was below in Hauser, and abundance was below in the Toston river section.

In response, FWP proposed slashing limits on walleye and restricting the take of larger fish.

In 2019 the state adopted a new fisheries management plan for the upper Missouri River Reservoirs and adjoining river sections. That plan, which was designed to be more flexible and adaptive to population swings, includes a citizen advisory committee that works with biologists.

The 2021 regulations allow anglers to keep up to 20 walleye per day. That would include only one fish over 20 inches in the river or Canyon Ferry, or one over 25 inches in Hauser. Total possession could not exceed twice the daily limit.

