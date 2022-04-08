Snowpack dips for much of Montana

March precipitation was well below normal across much of Montana, causing snowpack percentages to slip below normal for the third consecutive month.

“Most of the state has been in a prolonged dry period since mid-January and many stations, particularly in southwest Montana, have recorded record-low precipitation since then,” USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service hydrologist Eric Larson said in a statement.

The statewide snowpack is below normal for snow-water equivalent, measuring how much water is contained in the snowpack, in all but northwest Montana and the northern Rocky Mountain Front. Those regions saw normal to above-normal precipitation in March, but much of that was rain except for at higher elevations. Larson credited high snowfall in December for building up snowpack early and sustaining into the spring.

Several SNOTEL sites across Montana had more snowfall in December alone than mid-January through April 1. Most SNOTEL sites at all elevations have fallen short of normal peak snowpack levels and NRCS states the probability is low that the snowpack in those locations will fully recover. Upper elevations have not released a significant amount of water yet meaning there are opportunities for snowpack compared to normal to make gains in April and May.

The outlook for spring and summer runoff in some areas of the state is not optimistic, according to NRCS. The streamflow forecasts for southwest Montana and the mainstem of the Missouri River are all well below normal, ranging from below 50% of normal flows in portions of the Jefferson to about 80% on the east slope of the Beartooths.

The Rocky Mountain Front and river basins west of the Continental Divide are forecasted to have near- to above-normal flows except for the Upper Clark Fork region, which is forecasted to be below normal.

