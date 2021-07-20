Sidney bowfisherman sets new paddlefish world record

On June 8 Harris was the first one to the spot, joined later by Fisketjon.

“That night it came up right in front of us and then started swimming away where we could see the whole body and it just gave me a perfect shot,” he said. “He ran out about 30 yards before I stopped him, then I got him back in, he’d take a little line, then he was close enough for Justin to get him.”

It was not immediately evident just what was on the end of the line.

“We didn’t think it was that huge, maybe 60 or 70 pounds, until we had to drag up this really steep bank and got to the top,” Harris said. “We thought, holy cow, this might be bigger than we think. We need to find a certified scale.”

Harris met his family as well as a decent-sized crowd to weigh the fish. Per requirements of the Bowfishing Association of America, they filmed as the scale went to 92 pounds, making it the new world record. The paddlefish measured 67 inches long and had a girth of 37 inches.

“It was awesome, it’s just something I never thought about is to have a world record,” Harris said.

Harris has ordered a replica mount of the fish and plans to have the skull preserved as well.