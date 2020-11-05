Restoration underway for major trout spawning stream near Helena

“Basically our prescription for habitat degradation at that time was adding riprapping to stabilize the stream banks,” Russell said. “Trying to save the stream banks by hardening them, it actually just further incises the channel. Our approach to restoration is entirely different now.”

Riprap is the name for rocks or other hard objects placed along stream banks in an effort to lessen erosion. The result can be detrimental, however, as it channels water at a higher velocity. Rushing water may be halted from spreading onto the floodplain, causing undercut banks and making it harder for vegetation to take hold. That means increased sedimentation and fewer side channels where fish and other wildlife can go during high water.

The two-phase project for Beaver Creek starts with a half mile of stream restoration this fall at a cost of about $450,000. The rest of the 1.2-mile stretch will commence next year as funding becomes available.

Using imaging technology, Russell said the agency mapped the natural floodplain and channel. Contractors are now reconstructing both, as well as plugging the manipulated channel, to create a more meandering flow. They will also add woody debris for habitat including constructing artificial beaver dams to help impound water and hopefully encourage beavers to move back in as vegetation returns.