Restoration underway for major trout spawning stream near Helena

Beaver Creek, the lone major spawning tributary on a stretch of the Missouri River anglers call “Land of the Giants” because of its big rainbow and brown trout, is getting a long awaited restoration.
The creek flows from the mountains northeast of Helena near the town of York. After passing through a limestone canyon the creek enters a broad valley before joining the Missouri River below Hauser Dam and above upper Holter Reservoir.
Historic agriculture and attempts to preserve stream banks have degraded the creek, but this fall contractors began a major project to help return its natural flows and connect the stream to wetlands for improved habitat for fish and wildlife.
“This has been a focus for many agencies for a number of years primarily because it is the only — besides the Hauser tailwaters — the primary spawning territory for the large fluvial brown trout and rainbow trout that migrate up from Holter Reservoir,” said Alli Russell, fisheries biologist for the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.
The Forest Service purchased the 3,355-acre property encompassing the lower stretch of Beaver Creek in 1974. The stream had been modified for haying and grazing which caused incised channels in places where it was artificially straightened, meaning water could not naturally spread out onto the floodplain. The creek has also seen a drop in beaver populations which impacted flows due to the absence of dams and side channels. In 1976 major flooding further degraded the stream.
“Basically our prescription for habitat degradation at that time was adding riprapping to stabilize the stream banks,” Russell said. “Trying to save the stream banks by hardening them, it actually just further incises the channel. Our approach to restoration is entirely different now.”
Riprap is the name for rocks or other hard objects placed along stream banks in an effort to lessen erosion. The result can be detrimental, however, as it channels water at a higher velocity. Rushing water may be halted from spreading onto the floodplain, causing undercut banks and making it harder for vegetation to take hold. That means increased sedimentation and fewer side channels where fish and other wildlife can go during high water.
The two-phase project for Beaver Creek starts with a half mile of stream restoration this fall at a cost of about $450,000. The rest of the 1.2-mile stretch will commence next year as funding becomes available.
Using imaging technology, Russell said the agency mapped the natural floodplain and channel. Contractors are now reconstructing both, as well as plugging the manipulated channel, to create a more meandering flow. They will also add woody debris for habitat including constructing artificial beaver dams to help impound water and hopefully encourage beavers to move back in as vegetation returns.
The stretch of the Missouri River that Beaver Creek connects to has gained notoriety as a trophy fishing destination and earned its Land of the Giants nickname for the spring run of rainbows and fall run of browns. But even outside of the spawning runs the river offers quality fishing for shore and jet boat anglers.
“It’s highly fished by locals, but also sees a fair amount of nonresidents from out-of-state and far-and-wide across Montana who come for the large to very large trout,” said Adam Strainer, fisheries biologist with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
Angler days have climbed steadily from 15,000 to 20,000 a decade ago to about 30,000 currently. The 4,000 rainbows-per-mile are 80% hatchery fish with the remaining 20% spawning in the river and in Beaver Creek. By improving habitat in Beaver Creek biologists believe the potential is there to increase the number of wild spawning trout.
Russell and Strainer described the project as a collaboration, especially on the funding side. The need for restoration has long been known, Russell said, but it was NorthWestern Energy’s Missouri River Technical Advisory Committee that made the bulk of the $450,000 in funding available.
“We couldn’t do projects like that without the collaboration,” Strainer said.
Over the past two decades NorthWestern has funded three projects for Beaver Creek totaling more than $550,000.
“The Beaver Creek restoration project is an excellent example of a collaborative effort that will improve the fishery and habitat for birds and other wildlife,” said Andy Welch, hydropower license compliance manager with NorthWestern Energy.
Additional money came through FWP’s Future Fisheries Program as well as some private funding and volunteer labor through groups such as the Pat Barnes Chapter of Montana Trout Unlimited. Volunteers plan to be out this fall collecting willows to assist in the stream’s recovery.
“We’re able to match funds with the Future Fisheries Program, and with Beaver Creek being in our TU chapter region we were interested in partnering to see this happen,” said chapter president Shalon Hastings. “We’re always looking for projects like this to enhance our fishery.”
