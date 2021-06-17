Red Lodge angler to compete on inaugural national women's fly-fishing team

In 2014, the U.S. national team held an event in Montana and she worked the event while Andy competed. That continued for several years at various competitions across the country for adult and youth teams.

“Meeting people from all over the country is a lot of fun, and you learn so much from every angler,” she said. “That what’s intriguing to me, just learning about fish and the natural world.”

With the news that a women’s team was forming, Szofran says she was excited for the opportunity to help build a foundation for the future. Due to COVID-19, qualifying events were not held so she was selected from a pool of applicants. The national team may build to as many as 15 anglers who will compete to keep their spots on the team.

Szofran is thoughtful when asked about the significance of a women’s national fly-fishing team.

“I just go fishing and enjoy the outdoors, and I never really think about whether it’s a woman or a man out there,” she said. “It’s just who you are as an individual. I always feel like I hope I can encourage someone to enjoy the outdoors, because in the long run, you create someone who’s a steward of the land and is taking care of the resource and hoping to protect it.”