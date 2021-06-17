Red Lodge angler to compete on inaugural national women's fly-fishing team

Red Lodge fly-fishing guide Lindsay Szofran is stepping up to wade out and represent the United States at the first World Ladies Fly Fishing Championships to be held next summer.
Szofran is one of six anglers on the inaugural U.S. Women’s Fly Fishing Team, along with Ashley Wilmont of State College, Pennsylvania; Carolyn Emery of Ball Ground, Georgia; Lesley Smith of San Diego, California; Tess Weigand of Coburn, Pennsylvania; and Madoka Myers of Boulder, Colorado.
“It’s a real honor and a privilege to be selected, and I’m looking forward to representing our country and Montana,” Szofran said.
Women’s fly fishing is newly sanctioned by Confederation Internationale de Peche Sportive, a regulating body representing millions of anglers in 78 countries. The body has held world fly-fishing championships since the early 1980s and had planned to hold the first women’s competition this July in Norway. The COVID-19 pandemic led to postponement until next July with a location to be determined.
Competitive fly fishing includes rivers and lakes, meaning anglers must be knowledgeable about fishing with a variety of techniques and water bodies. Rules may vary depending on competition, but generally anglers are assigned stretches of water and fish it for two or three hours for several rounds using barbless hooks to practice catch-and-release. The goal is to catch as many and as large of fish as possible.
“I think with fishing, for me, if you’re in a competition it brings out your strengths and weaknesses in your skill set,” Szofran said. “It helps you focus on learning and practicing to improve, and that actually means doing better on a stream guiding and providing for a better experience for your clients. Competition, whether for fishing or anything, helps you improve your performance.”
A Montana native, Szofran grew up in the outdoors. It was when Robert Redford’s adaptation of “A River Runs Through It” hit the screen that she recalls her family first picking up a fly rod in a serious way.
“I, like so many other Montanans, grew up fishing as a youngster with a spinning rod,” she said. “Then in the '90s the movie came out. I grew up with three brothers and my dad got interested in fly fishing.”
In the late '90s Szofran would meet her now husband, Andy, who is a fishing outfitter. She credits him with greatly increasing her fly-fishing learning curve, and she moved to Red Lodge to manage a fly shop for six years.
“I had to answer questions and talk about a lot of products, so it increased my learning very quickly,” she said. “I found that excitement working with the other anglers and their enthusiasm for the sport, so I did that and then I started guiding.”
Szofran now guides primarily on the Stillwater and Yellowstone rivers in Montana and is a passionate steelhead guide in Oregon. She also teaches classes, working to build anglers’ confidence to pursue the sport on their own.
In 2014, the U.S. national team held an event in Montana and she worked the event while Andy competed. That continued for several years at various competitions across the country for adult and youth teams.
“Meeting people from all over the country is a lot of fun, and you learn so much from every angler,” she said. “That what’s intriguing to me, just learning about fish and the natural world.”
With the news that a women’s team was forming, Szofran says she was excited for the opportunity to help build a foundation for the future. Due to COVID-19, qualifying events were not held so she was selected from a pool of applicants. The national team may build to as many as 15 anglers who will compete to keep their spots on the team.
Szofran is thoughtful when asked about the significance of a women’s national fly-fishing team.
“I just go fishing and enjoy the outdoors, and I never really think about whether it’s a woman or a man out there,” she said. “It’s just who you are as an individual. I always feel like I hope I can encourage someone to enjoy the outdoors, because in the long run, you create someone who’s a steward of the land and is taking care of the resource and hoping to protect it.”
While Szofran did encounter some “old duffers” that came into the fly shop and seemed dismissive of her expertise, she believes that attitude has largely shifted in the United States and anglers such as Joan Wulff have long established women as a force in fly fishing. She sees potential for a women’s championship to have a greater impact internationally.
“Here in the U.S. we have many opportunities ... but the more I thought about it, that because this is the first world ladies’ championship in the world climate, maybe there's more opportunity for women in other countries,” she said. “I’m hoping it could accelerate other women to not only fish but to represent their country and that’s a special thing.”
Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.