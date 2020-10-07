Rainbow fishing picking up on Holter Reservoir

Canyon Ferry: Walleye action picked up this past weekend with the best results being while slowly trolling bottom bouncers, Lindy or Slow Death rigs along the west shore from Hole-in-the-wall to Pond 4 in 15 to 25 feet of water. A few perch are being caught along with the walleye. Rainbows are being caught on green crankbaits or vertical jigging with a worm. Shore fishing is producing a few walleye, perch and rainbows at the Silos and around the Shannon boat ramp on nightcrawlers in the morning or evening hours. Troy Humphrey, FWP, Helena

Hauser: Rainbow and walleye action has picked up over the last week. Most rainbow anglers are doing well around White Sandy and Black Sandy while out trolling cowbells with wedding rings. Shore anglers are also picking up a few rainbows around Black Sandy and the Causeway Bridge with plain crawlers and marshmallows or rainbow colored power bait. Most walleye anglers are pitching jigs in 10-15 feet of water around Black Sandy/White Sandy. Anglers are also finding some walleye during the late evenings at the Causeway Bridge. Floating jigs and leeches/crawlers are working well. Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena