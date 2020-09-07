Program trains wild horses for use in national forest

But all of those solutions come with an expensive aftertaste. That’s where the Blackrock Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest comes in, headed up most directly by Jack Hatch, stock manager for the district since the program’s creation in 1989.

The brainchild of Brian Stout, former supervisor for the Bridger-Teton, the Blackrock program grew out of budgetary disapproval and a terrific impression by Wyoming Honor Farm, a Wyoming corrections facility in Riverton, that gives inmates the chance to train the wild horses.

The Wyoming Honor Farm proved well suited to the job, and Stout was able to move the Forest Service away from expensive purebreds and onto a hardier, more readily available steed.

Once Stout discovered Hatch in Montana, laid up with a broken neck, the program was set to succeed.

“Jack, to me, is probably one of the closest things to a horse whisperer of anybody that I’ve ever been around,” Stout said.

Hatch lives up to the praise. Mustangs, prone to a bad reputation and frequently treated like the redheaded stepchild, flourish in his program. He personally picks them from holding facilities, and has gone as far as Oregon to add to his string. He also trains for other forest districts, so he’ll sometimes pick stock for them, too.